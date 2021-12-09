Boston Business Journal

For Omicron Electronics, Link to Variant Brings Unwanted Attention

The German corporation has an office in Waltham, Massachusetts

By Rowan Walrath

A German corporation with U.S. offices in Waltham, Massachusetts and Houston has gone the way of Corona beer maker Anheuser-Busch InBev and Delta Air Lines Inc. before it: Its name is now inextricably linked to COVID-19.

Omicron Electronics Corp. USA, the company's local division, traces its name back 40 years when founder Rainer Aberer decided to name his company after a letter of the Greek alphabet to denote the company's technical and mathematical expertise.

Omicron (the company) is a global electrical supplier, selling testing and diagnostic solutions for electrical assets to utility companies.

