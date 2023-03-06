Former Baker Administration Legal Chief Joins Boston Law Firm

The former chief legal counsel to Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has joined Boston law firm Greenberg Traurig LLP.

Robert C. Ross joins Greenberg's government, law and policy practice in an "of counsel" role.

Ross brings over 23 years of experience advising government leaders and has worked on many state and local agencies across a multitude of areas including legal, administrative, and legislative issues. Ross started last week.

Most recently, Ross served as chief legal counsel for Baker, where he oversaw a team of in-house attorneys and assisted the governor’s office in navigating the commonwealth’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal