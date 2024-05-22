Boston Business Journal

GBH lays off 31, suspends production of three TV shows

GBH laid off 31 people across the nonprofit organization’s 13 departments in an attempt to address a $7 million budget gap, according to a memo from the CEO on Wednesday.

The organization, whose full name is the WGBH Educational Foundation, is also suspending production of three of its television shows — Greater Boston, Talking Politics, and Basic Black — saying they “no longer draw enough viewers to justify the cost of making them for television.”

