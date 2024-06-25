Ginkgo job cuts to hit at least 35% of workforce; as many as 400 jobs to be cut

After beginning companywide layoffs last week, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. has disclosed the scope of its ongoing job cuts, which number into the hundreds.

Ginkgo, a Boston-based cell programming and biosecurity company, plans to lay off at least 35% of its workforce, according to a securities filing after markets closed on Monday.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The Boston company reported 1,218 employees as of December 31, 2023, meaning as many as 400 employees could be let go.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal