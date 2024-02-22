Grace by Nia is expanding to Foxwoods this spring

Prominent Boston restaurateur Nia Grace is bringing her modern-day supper club concept to Foxwoods Resort Casino in May.

It will be the second location of the Southern cuisine and entertainment joint. Grace opened Grace by Nia in the Seaport in May. Grace is co-founder of the Boston Black Hospitality Coalition and is owner at Underground Café & Lounge and Darryl’s Corner Bar and Kitchen, which is currently closed for a revamp.

Like the Seaport spot, the new Foxwoods restaurant will open in partnership with Ed Kane's Big Night Entertainment Group.

The exact opening date has not yet been announced, but the new Connecticut location will maintain a similar vibe and charm to the Seaport location, according to a news release from Big Night.

