Harpoon Brewery, one of the biggest and oldest of the state’s craft breweries, is making its first foray into non-alcoholic beer.

Harpoon said it plans to launch Open League, a hazy India Pale Ale — sans alcohol, with 35 calories per serving—later this month. Dan Kenary, the CEO and co-founder of Harpoon, said the brewery wanted the new beer to embody Harpoon's traditional offerings.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal