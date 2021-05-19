Harvard Square Hotel Could Be Caught Up in Bill and Melinda Gates Divorce

Perhaps Bill Gates has stayed there while stopping by Harvard University for a speaking engagement since dropping out and becoming one of the world's most famous businessmen.

Either way, a hotel in Harvard Square happens to be one of a wide range of properties that could now be caught up in the divorce between Bill and Melinda Gates.

The Gateses, through a secretive investment firm, own Harvard Square's Charles Hotel, which stands just a few blocks from Harvard Yard, off which Gates reportedly lived in Harvard's Wigglesworth Hall dorm before leaving in 1975. The 10-story hotel was built a bit later, in 1984, according to city records.

