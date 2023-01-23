Here Are the Highest Property Tax Rates in Mass. for 2023

The good news if you live in Massachusetts, is that the tax rate in your city or town probably fell faster last year than it has anytime in the past few years. The bad news: You’re probably still going to pay more in property taxes this year.

Last year, the median residential tax rate among the state’s 351 cities and towns fell by 7.1% to $13.58 per $1,000 of assessed value, its steepest decline since at least 2018. In 2021, it fell by 4.4%.

