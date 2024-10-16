Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum makes an unusual buy

Dozens of apartment dwellers in Fenway just got a new, very unusual landlord: the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum.
The Gardner recently agreed to pay $22.8 million for the 62-unit apartment building behind the museum’s new wing, at 14 Palace Road and 11 Tetlow St. The five-story brick building, the only non-Gardner property on the block, butts up against the museum.
