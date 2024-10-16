Boston

Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum makes an unusual buy

By Greg Ryan

The Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum has purchased an adjacent apartment building (seen on the left).

Dozens of apartment dwellers in Fenway just got a new, very unusual landlord: the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum.

The Gardner recently agreed to pay $22.8 million for the 62-unit apartment building behind the museum’s new wing, at 14 Palace Road and 11 Tetlow St. The five-story brick building, the only non-Gardner property on the block, butts up against the museum.

This article tagged under:

BostonReal estate
