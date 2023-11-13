John Hancock's iconic sign now lighting up Boston's skyline

After the iconic sign came down from Fenway Park last year, the John Hancock signature is now officially lighting up Boston's skyline.

The John Hancock sign was hoisted up on the company’s U.S. headquarters in Back Back on 200 Berkeley St. in late October, the sign had yet to be lit up.

After days of testing the lights, the company was able to officially start lighting the sign at sundown each day, starting late last week.

The sign will be lit every day approximately 15 minutes before sundown until about 15 minutes after sunrise going forward, according to a spokesperson for the company.

“This is more than a logo on our building,” said CEO and president of John Hancock, Brooks Tingle, over email. “It reflects our longstanding and ongoing commitment to Boston, and to our colleagues, customers, and community members as we work to help people live longer, healthier, better lives in our great city and beyond.

