Mass General Brigham may return doctors to 2 Steward hospitals after supply restock

Mass General Brigham may send doctors back into Holy Family Hospital in Haverhill and Methuen after learning that some medical supplies will be restocked.

Holy Family is one of the nine Massachusetts hospitals owned by the for-profit Steward Health Care System, which has been roiled by financial trouble.

MGB has a small number of doctors who perform surgeries and procedures for Holy Family patients. The Business Journal reported last week that MGB pulled some of its physicians out of Holy Family campuses, citing “concerns about practicing in an environment that does not meet our standards of safe patient care” in a staff email.

But in another staff email sent Thursday, MGB staff wrote that they have been in “productive conversations” with Holy Family to better understand its supplies, staffing and other resources that allow high quality healthcare.

“They have shared with us that they expect to be fully restocking equipment by mid-next week. Once they have restocked and we are confident that they will continue to have the supplies necessary on an ongoing basis, we will look forward to resuming scheduled orthopedic and Gl procedures at Holy Family Hospital,” the email read.

