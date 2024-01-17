Mass General Brigham plans to use drones to deliver medical supplies to patients

Mass General Brigham patients could soon start seeing medical supplies delivered to their doorstep—by drone.

The state's largest healthcare system is partnering with Canadian drone company Draganfly Inc. to send medical equipment to patients in MGB’s home hospital program.

Home hospital is a growing healthcare model where patients receive hospital-level care in their own residence. The hospitals arrange for the necessary medical equipment to be sent to a patient's house. The drones, which are expected to become operational in the next six months, are being used in part to reduce traffic-related delays in moving medical supplies around the Boston metro area.

This is the first time drones using autonomous flight have been used by MGB, according to a spokesperson.

MGB’s home hospital program operates out of Massachusetts General Hospital, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital, Newton-Wellesley Hospital and Salem Hospital.

Deliveries will include medicine, technical equipment and laboratory work, and will fly between hospitals and the residences. Draganfly plans to use three to five drones during the launch of the program.

