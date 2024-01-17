Boston Business Journal

Mass General Brigham plans to use drones to deliver medical supplies to patients

By Cassie McGrath

Mass General Brigham patients could soon start seeing medical supplies delivered to their doorstep—by drone.

The state's largest healthcare system is partnering with Canadian drone company Draganfly Inc. to send medical equipment to patients in MGB’s home hospital program.

Home hospital is a growing healthcare model where patients receive hospital-level care in their own residence. The hospitals arrange for the necessary medical equipment to be sent to a patient's house. The drones, which are expected to become operational in the next six months, are being used in part to reduce traffic-related delays in moving medical supplies around the Boston metro area.

This is the first time drones using autonomous flight have been used by MGB, according to a spokesperson.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

MGB’s home hospital program operates out of Massachusetts General Hospital, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital, Newton-Wellesley Hospital and Salem Hospital.

Deliveries will include medicine, technical equipment and laboratory work, and will fly between hospitals and the residences. Draganfly plans to use three to five drones during the launch of the program.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us