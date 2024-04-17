Mass General Gets OK to Add Nearly 100 Beds

Massachusetts General Hospital won state approval Wednesday to add 94 beds.

The Massachusetts Public Health Council unanimously voted to allow for the expansion. The proposal had previously been shot down in 2022 over concerns about rising healthcare costs.

In January, the Business Journal broke the story that MGB was going to once again ask the state for permission to add 94 more beds to Mass General's campus in downtown Boston. The health system pitched the beds as a way to mitigate the ongoing capacity crisis as the state grapples with demand outpacing space to care for patients.

The beds will be located at a new tower that Mass General is building, which will host cardiology and oncology services. That building, the Philip and Susan Ragon Building, is now under construction and is set to open in two phases, in 2027 and 2030, meaning the new 94 beds won’t become available for at least three years.

