MGB stops delaying cases amid IV fluid shortage

Mass General Brigham is no longer delaying non-emergency procedures due to a shortage of intravenous fluids, but said rationing is continuing.
Last week, the state's largest health system deferred approximately 30% of scheduled non-urgent procedures between Oct. 13 and 17. The fluids have been in short supply nationwide because of Hurricane Helene.
