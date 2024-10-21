MGB stops delaying cases amid IV fluid shortage

Mass General Brigham is no longer delaying non-emergency procedures due to a shortage of intravenous fluids, but said rationing is continuing.

Last week, the state's largest health system deferred approximately 30% of scheduled non-urgent procedures between Oct. 13 and 17. The fluids have been in short supply nationwide because of Hurricane Helene.

