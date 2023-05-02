Boston Business Journal

Nantucket Eatery Takes Over Seaport District Spot Once Slated for NY Franchise

By Grant Welker

A restaurant that started as a French fry stand more than two decades ago on Nantucket is slated to open this month in the Seaport.

Stubbys plans to open May 18 with breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night offerings, according to WS Development, the developer that’s built much of the neighborhood’s newer retail, residences and offices.

