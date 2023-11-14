New luxury condo complex overlooking Boston Common touts Gronk-designed fitness center

A recently opened condominium development overlooking the Boston Common boasts amenities including a sky lounge, cocktail lounge, private theater — and a fitness center designed by Gronk Fitness.
The Parker, a 22-story, 168-unit luxury complex in the Theater District at 55 LeGrange St., lists six units available, ranging from a 579-square-foot studio for $859,000 to a 1,240-square-foot, two-bedroom penthouse for $2.6 million.
More on this story from Boston Business Journal
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal