New luxury condo complex overlooking Boston Common touts Gronk-designed fitness center

A recently opened condominium development overlooking the Boston Common boasts amenities including a sky lounge, cocktail lounge, private theater — and a fitness center designed by Gronk Fitness.

The Parker, a 22-story, 168-unit luxury complex in the Theater District at 55 LeGrange St., lists six units available, ranging from a 579-square-foot studio for $859,000 to a 1,240-square-foot, two-bedroom penthouse for $2.6 million.

