Boston

Newbury Street's arrivals for the New Year, and more retail news

By Grant Welker

Shoppers at Open Newbury Street in Boston
NBC10 Boston

Newbury Street will be getting more luxury watch retailers in the new year — and a slate of growing brands making their first arrivals in Boston.

IWC Schaffhausen, Panerai and Patek Philippe will be the three newest watchmakers to hit the first block of Newbury between Arlington and Berkeley streets, along with a series that headlined Newbury Street's 2023 openings: Hublot, Breitling and Vacheron Constantin.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

BostonMassachusettsnewbury street
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us