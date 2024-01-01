Newbury Street's arrivals for the New Year, and more retail news

Newbury Street will be getting more luxury watch retailers in the new year — and a slate of growing brands making their first arrivals in Boston.

IWC Schaffhausen, Panerai and Patek Philippe will be the three newest watchmakers to hit the first block of Newbury between Arlington and Berkeley streets, along with a series that headlined Newbury Street's 2023 openings: Hublot, Breitling and Vacheron Constantin.

