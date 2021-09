Prime Automotive Group, which has 30 dealerships in the northeast, primarily near Boston, has been acquired by a Houston-based auto group that has locations across the country as well as in Brazil and the United Kingdom.

The deal, which was announced Monday, gives Group 1 Automotive a far stronger footprint in the Northeast and pushes its dealership count to 218 internationally. American locations account for 147 dealerships.

