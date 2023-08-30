Someone finally bought a Boston office building. It's been over a year

For the first time in more than a year, someone bought an office building in downtown Boston.

Miami-based real estate investment firm Azora Exan has acquired 70 Federal St. from TIAA affiliate Nuveen for $41 million, according to a deed recorded last week and information from Azora. The property is a seven-story, 62,000-square-foot office building on Post Office Square, with a Fidelity Investments retail center at ground level.

