Boston Business Journal

Someone finally bought a Boston office building. It's been over a year

By Greg Ryan

For the first time in more than a year, someone bought an office building in downtown Boston.

Miami-based real estate investment firm Azora Exan has acquired 70 Federal St. from TIAA affiliate Nuveen for $41 million, according to a deed recorded last week and information from Azora. The property is a seven-story, 62,000-square-foot office building on Post Office Square, with a Fidelity Investments retail center at ground level.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Copyright Boston Business Journal

Boston Business Journal
