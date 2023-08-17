Boston Business Journal

Somerville's Greentown Labs names former Obama official as CEO

By Lucia Maffei

After a national search that lasted months, Somerville-based Greentown Labs found its new leader.

The largest climatetech incubator in North America said Thursday it appointed Kevin Knobloch as its next CEO. He plans to start on Sept. 5.

Knobloch, 66, served as chief of staff of the U.S. Department of Energy during President Obama's second term. He worked with Secretary of Energy Ernest Moniz from June 2013 through January 2017.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us