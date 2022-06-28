Boston Business Journal

State Street, Wells Fargo to Cover Travel Costs for Employee Abortions

By Benjamin Kail

State Street Corp., Wells Fargo and other financial powerhouses with a Boston presence say they’re reworking benefits to cover employees’ travel costs for abortions in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. 

The moves follow Citigroup, JP Morgan Chase and a growing list of large corporations expanding benefits since May, when the court’s leaked draft opinion showed the right to abortion guaranteed by Roe for 50 years was in jeopardy.

Friday’s ruling, upholding a Mississippi ban on abortions after 15 weeks and overturning the landmark Roe decision, triggered a wave of legislation and executive orders, prompting more major employers to rethink benefits in states where legal access to abortion is now in flux or not an option. 

