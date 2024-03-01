Boston Business Journal

Steward appoints new president to oversee Mass. hospitals

By Cassie McGrath

Steward Health Care has appointed its chief medical officer, Dr. Octavio Diaz, as the new president of the region that includes Massachusetts.

Diaz, who is a native of Greenfield, started in the role on Thursday. In the announcement, Steward said that the appointment came at a “pivotal time of transition” for the for-profit health system. 

