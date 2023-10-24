Boston Business Journal

These are the Mass. colleges where student costs have risen the most

By Grant Welker

Boston Business Journal

A college education has gotten so expensive that more and more people are questioning whether a degree is worth the cost, according to polls. It may not just be the high costs that are a factor but also how quickly prices have risen. If that’s the case, Massachusetts colleges are part of the problem.

Nearly two dozen Massachusetts colleges, or just over one-third of those analyzed by the Boston Business Journal, have had student costs rise by at least 40% over the last decade. Among those, average costs are now $20,000 a year more than they were a decade ago, even when factoring in in-state tuition rates for public universities.

The average increase was 34%, according to the analysis of federal education data. The analysis considers costs for full-time undergraduates living on campus, including tuition, fees, room and board. (Those costs, as reported to the U.S. Department of Education, differ slightly from a Business Journal analysis earlier this month on which Massachusetts colleges now cost $80,000 or more a year.)

The average cost in 2013, including in-state discounts for public schools, was $44,752. Adjusted for inflation, that would equal $58,827 today. Instead, average costs have risen to $60,294.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us