This Peabody company ranks as the fastest-growing in the Northeast

By Isabel Tehan

A Peabody company is the fastest growing in the Northeast, according to the latest rankings from Inc.com.

CityLight Homes, a real estate firm, topped the 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals list, an extension of the Inc. 5000 franchise which is typically announced every August. The regional list, which came out Thursday, ranked 1,132 of the fastest-growing companies across seven regions in the U.S. 

