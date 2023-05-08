Tom Brady to Return to Boston — Through His Media Company

It may not be the return to Boston that Patriots fans would have hoped for, but Tom Brady’s media company, Shadow Lion, has signed a lease for a renovated brick building in Newton.
Brady, who retired in February after more than two decades in football, began moving beyond sports before his career ended, including helping to launch Shadow Lion in 2017.
