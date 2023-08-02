Tripadvisor is making layoffs after a post-pandemic hiring spree

Shortly after a period of ramping up hiring after its headcount was decimated as a result of the pandemic's impact on the travel industry, Tripadvisor Inc. is making job cuts.

The Needham-based travel metasearch company (Nasdaq: TRIP) said Wednesday that certain employees have been impacted by layoffs, a cost-cutting move that is expected to result in an estimated $35 million in annualized cost savings.

