Back Bay College

Warren, Pressley Demand Greater Scrutiny of Back Bay College

By Benjamin Kail

Lawmakers are pressing for answers and greater scrutiny around Bay State College’s finances and its handling of students just days before college officials appear before New England’s higher education accreditor.

The situation at the for-profit college — where a significant drop-off in enrollment has sparked staffing upheaval and program cuts — requires “immediate action by its accreditor,” according to a letter from U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren and U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley sent to New England Commission on Higher Education President Larry Schall Tuesday.

Back Bay College
