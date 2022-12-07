Wayfair Sues Suppliers, Says It Was Victim of ‘Fraudulent Scheme'

Boston-based Wayfair Inc. is suing three of its furniture suppliers and two of their operators, alleging they devised and put in practice “a scheme” to obtain extra payments from the online retailer.

Attorneys representing Wayfair filed the complaint on Nov. 23 in the Business Litigation Session of the Superior Court for Suffolk County.

“This is more than a simple breach-of-contract action,” the complaint reads. “This case is also about a sophisticated fraudulent scheme Defendants concocted and effectuated to defraud Wayfair.”

The case is against suppliers Rosevera Corp., Mulhouse Furniture Corp. and Fully Wind Co. Ltd., plus former president and CEO of Rosevera and vice president of Fully Wind Ping Hua “Eric” Hsu and Mulhouse employee Tzu Ju “Jennifer” Huang.

The complaint identifies both Rosevera and Mulhouse as based in California, and Hsu and Huang as California residents. Fully Wind is based in Hong Kong.

