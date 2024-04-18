Wayfair's first branded store has an opening date

Boston-based online retailer Wayfair Inc. has announced that its first large-format store will open on May 23.
The Wilmette, Ill, shop, located just outside of Chicago, is Wayfair’s first store under the Wayfair name. The retailer has been teasing the move since 2022, garnering mixed reactions.
