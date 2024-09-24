Where Massachusetts colleges rank on US News & World Report's list

The closely watched — and hotly debated — U.S. News & World Report college rankings are out, and Massachusetts campuses hold some prestigious spots.

MIT and Harvard remain ranked second and third overall on the report’s national universities list, while UMass Amherst made a big jump, up nine spots to land at No. 58.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal