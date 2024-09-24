Boston Business Journal

Where Massachusetts colleges rank on US News & World Report's list

By Grant Welker

Massachusetts Institute of Technology has repeated as the second-best college in the country, according to the U.S. News & World Report.

The closely watched — and hotly debated — U.S. News & World Report college rankings are out, and Massachusetts campuses hold some prestigious spots.

MIT and Harvard remain ranked second and third overall on the report’s national universities list, while UMass Amherst made a big jump, up nine spots to land at No. 58.

