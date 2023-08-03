massport

Wieland to leave Massport for National Grid executive role

By Greg Ryan

Massachusetts Port Authority CEO Lisa Wieland plans to step down from the role in November to take a position leading National Grid’s New England business.

Wieland has led the quasi-public agency since 2019. Her tenure at Massport has been dominated by the dramatic drop-off in travel to and from Logan International Airport during the pandemic and the continuing recovery since then.

