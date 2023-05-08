Boston

Wu Hires Ex-Menino Aide for New Planning Role

By Greg Ryan

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has hired Katharine Lusk, a former policy adviser for the late Mayor Tom Menino, for a new position meant to help coordinate planning across city departments.

Wu created a Planning Advisory Council in January as one of several initiatives meant to shake up real estate planning and development in Boston. The council came after a proposal to create a city planning department, and another to replace the Boston Planning and Development Agency with a much-smaller entity with the same name.

