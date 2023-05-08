Wu Hires Ex-Menino Aide for New Planning Role

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has hired Katharine Lusk, a former policy adviser for the late Mayor Tom Menino, for a new position meant to help coordinate planning across city departments.
Wu created a Planning Advisory Council in January as one of several initiatives meant to shake up real estate planning and development in Boston. The council came after a proposal to create a city planning department, and another to replace the Boston Planning and Development Agency with a much-smaller entity with the same name.
More on this story from Boston Business Journal
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal