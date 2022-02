Wynn Resorts plans to sell the land and real estate of Encore Boston Harbor to Realty Income for $1.7 billion in cash, but will continue to operate the casino.

Wynn said the sale-leaseback deal of its Everett casino to San Diego-based Realty Income has Wynn leasing back at an initial total annual rent of $100 million for an initial term of 30 years, with a second 30-year tenant-renewal option included.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal