INGREDIENTS:

1 large head fennel (about 1 pound), fronds removed and ½ cup of them reserved

¼ cup olive oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

3 cups arugula, cleaned

2 tablespoons pomegranate arils

5 tablespoons Old-School Red Wine Vinaigrette

¼ cup Lime Pickled Onions

Three ½-inch-thick slices sourdough bread, grilled or toasted

1 cup fresh basil, hand torn

2 tablespoons grated Parmigiano-Reggiano

PREPARATION:

To slice the fennel bulb, cut it lengthwise, through the root. Remove the root end and slice thinly from top to bottom. Alternatively, thinly shave the fennel bulb carefully on a mandoline, or use a chef’s knife. Turn on or heat a grill. Lightly brush both sides of the fennel with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill until there is a beautiful char on both sides, 2 to 3 minutes per side, then cut into bite-size pieces. Combine the fennel, arugula, pickled onions, and pomegranate arils in a medium bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Add ¼ cup of the vinaigrette and toss well. Add the bread, basil, and reserved fennel fronds and toss to combine. Add another tablespoon of vinaigrette to make sure it is well dressed. Divide among four bowls and finish with grated Parmigiano-Reggiano.

When you grate any hard cheese like Parmigiano-Reggiano or pecorino, use a rasp grater and the cheese will be as light and fluffy as new snow.