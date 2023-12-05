Fennel Panzanella with Old-School Red Wine Vinaigrette

INGREDIENTS:
- 1 large head fennel (about 1 pound), fronds removed and ½ cup of them reserved
- ¼ cup olive oil
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 3 cups arugula, cleaned
- 2 tablespoons pomegranate arils
- 5 tablespoons Old-School Red Wine Vinaigrette
- ¼ cup Lime Pickled Onions
- Three ½-inch-thick slices sourdough bread, grilled or toasted
- 1 cup fresh basil, hand torn
- 2 tablespoons grated Parmigiano-Reggiano
PREPARATION:
- To slice the fennel bulb, cut it lengthwise, through the root. Remove the root end and slice thinly from top to bottom. Alternatively, thinly shave the fennel bulb carefully on a mandoline, or use a chef’s knife.
- Turn on or heat a grill. Lightly brush both sides of the fennel with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill until there is a beautiful char on both sides, 2 to 3 minutes per side, then cut into bite-size pieces.
- Combine the fennel, arugula, pickled onions, and pomegranate arils in a medium bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Add ¼ cup of the vinaigrette and toss well.
- Add the bread, basil, and reserved fennel fronds and toss to combine.
- Add another tablespoon of vinaigrette to make sure it is well dressed. Divide among four bowls and finish with grated Parmigiano-Reggiano.
When you grate any hard cheese like Parmigiano-Reggiano or pecorino, use a rasp grater and the cheese will be as light and fluffy as new snow.