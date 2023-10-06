Rotisserie Chicken Shawarma Recipe

INGREDIENTS:
Shawarma Spice Blend:
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon ground coriander
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- Pinch cayenne pepper
Chicken:
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
- 3 Tablespoons olive oil
- 1 rotisserie chicken, chicken picked and shredded
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
Vegetables:
- 1 small red onion, sliced in thin half moons
- 1 large English seedless cucumber, diced
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1/4 mint & flat leaf parsley leaves, torn
- 1 cup romaine, chopped
PREPARATION:
- 6 white pitas with pockets, warmed.
- Hummus, store bought fine.
- Yogurt Sauce (1 cup plain whole-milk Greek yogurt, 1 teaspoon lemon zest, 2 teaspoon fresh lemon juice, Salt and freshly ground pepper)
- Prepare the spice mix by combining all the spices in a small bowl. Set aside. Heat oil in a large skillet. Add the spice mix and cook, stirring for about 30 seconds. Add the cooked, shredded chicken and toss to coat. Remove to a large bowl. Add 1 tsp lemon juice and toss to combine.
- Prepare vegetables and toss in a large bowl. Toss with herbs. Set aside.
- Prepare the yogurt sauce by mixing together the yogurt, lemon zest and lemon juice in a medium bowl. Season with a bit of salt and pepper.
- Warm pitas in a 300F oven for 5 minutes. To serve, place pita on a plate, spread with a tbsp of hummus, top with mixed vegetables, and chicken & drizzle with yogurt sauce. Fold the pita like a taco & enjoy!