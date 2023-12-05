Seared Scallop Piccata 

INGREDIENTS:

12 large sea scallops, just over 1 pound (U10s are the really nice big ones)

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon vegetable or other neutral oil

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

¼ cup good dry white wine

¼ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

2 tablespoons water

1 tablespoon very small–diced shallot

2 tablespoons chopped preserved Meyer lemon rind (page 38; use only the skin, not the insides of the lemons)

1 tablespoon capers, rinsed thoroughly

2 teaspoons chopped fresh oregano

1 tablespoon chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

Note: You will need quite a large pan for this—or you can use two pans or cook in batches.

PREPARATION:

