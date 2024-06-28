Food & Drink

Smoked S'mores Pie

INGREDIENTS:

  • 3 cups graham cracker crumbs
  • 1 1/2 sticks unsalted butter, melted
  • 2 cups heavy cream
  • 16 ounces chocolate, cut in small pieces
  • 6 large eggs
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 1–2 bags (10 ounces each) large marshmallows (not all will be used)

UTENSILS:

  • 9" x 13" Baking Dish or Cast-Iron Skillet 
  • 2 Large Bowls
  • Whisk

PREPARATION:

  1. To install the grill grate, position it flat on top of the heating element so it sits in place, then close the hood.
  2. While holding the smoke box open, use the pellet scoop to pour pellets into the box until filled to the top.
  3. Select BAKE. Select WOODFIRE FLAVOR. Set temperature to 325F, and set time to 35 minutes. Select START to begin preheating (preheating will take approx. 5–9 minutes).
  4. In a large bowl, add the graham cracker crumbs and melted butter and mix until evenly combined. Transfer to a 9” x 13” glass baking dish and press into an even layer using your hand or the bottom of a measuring cup, going 3/4 of the way up the sides of the dish.
  5. In a microwave-safe glass, heat the cream until bubbling, about 2 to 3 minutes. Place chocolate in a large bowl, then pour hot cream over and let sit for 5 minutes. Whisk cream and chocolate until combined, then whisk in the eggs and vanilla. Pour chocolate mixture into the prepared crust.
  6. When the unit beeps to signify it has preheated and ADD FOOD is displayed, open the hood and place the dish on the grill grate. Close hood to begin cooking.
  7. When 5 minutes remain, open the hood, and evenly cover with marshmallows. Close hood to continue baking.
  8. When cooking is complete, open the hood and remove from the grill. Let cool completely before slicing.

