Clear the shelters

Come Adopt a Pet, Get Discounts on Auto Services

Join us Friday, September 6th, at Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem

The final weekend of our 10th annual Clear the Shelters campaign is September 6th-8th, and we're kicking things off Friday, September 6th, at the MSPCA's Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem.

Our NBC10 and Telemundo crews will be out there from 1:30-6:30.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

And our local sponsor Sullivan Tire will be on site offering coupons for discounts on auto services to anyone who comes out to adopt.

Many of our shelters are holding adoption events for the weekend. Check for a participating shelter near you.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

More Clear the Shelters

Clear the shelters Aug 16

‘Cat Daddy' Jackson Galaxy joins Clear The Shelters' 10th annual adoption and donation campaign

Clear the shelters Aug 12

How to donate to the Clear The Shelters campaign

This article tagged under:

Clear the shelters
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us