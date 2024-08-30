Come Adopt a Pet, Get Discounts on Auto Services

The final weekend of our 10th annual Clear the Shelters campaign is September 6th-8th, and we're kicking things off Friday, September 6th, at the MSPCA's Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem.

Our NBC10 and Telemundo crews will be out there from 1:30-6:30.

And our local sponsor Sullivan Tire will be on site offering coupons for discounts on auto services to anyone who comes out to adopt.

Many of our shelters are holding adoption events for the weekend. Check for a participating shelter near you.