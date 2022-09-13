New Hampshire Primary

New Hampshire Primary Election Results 2022: See Who Won Each Race

Election Day is here in New Hampshire as voters cast their votes in the state’s primary election to set the stage for November’s general election.

Several key races line the primary ballot including the state’s gubernatorial race.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, who was expected to run for a Senate seat, chose to seek re-election for a fourth term. Five other GOP candidates are taking on Sununu at the polls, in which the winner will likely face Democrat state Sen. Tom Sherman – who is running unopposed in the Democratic primary – on the November ballot.

Voters will also choose party nominees in a host of local district races, in addition to the U.S. Senate and House.

Closing times vary at polling locations across the state, but will not shutdown before 7 p.m.

Here's a look at the latest voting results in New Hampshire's primary election, according to NBC News.

Governor's Race

  • NH Governor – GOP

    1% reporting

    • Chris Sununu

      76.8%

      678

    • Karen Testerman

      10.1%

      89

    • Thad Riley

      7.1%

      63

    • Julian Acciard

      3.7%

      33

    • Jay Lewis

      1.5%

      13

    • Richard McMenamon

      0.8%

      7

    • Write-ins

      0%

      0

  • NH Governor – Dem

    % reporting

    • Tom Sherman

      0%

      0

    • Write-ins

      0%

      0

U.S. Senate Race

  • NH US Senate – GOP

    1% reporting

    • Chuck Morse

      36.7%

      316

    • Donald Bolduc

      32.4%

      279

    • Kevin Smith

      13.8%

      119

    • Vikram Mansharamani

      8.7%

      75

    • Bruce Fenton

      4.3%

      37

    • John Berman

      0.8%

      7

    • Dennis Lamare

      0.8%

      7

    • Andy Martin

      0.8%

      7

    • Tejasinha Sivalingam

      0.7%

      6

    • Gerard Beloin

      0.6%

      5

    • Edmond Laplante

      0.3%

      3

    • Write-ins

      0%

      0

  • NH US Senate – Dem

    1% reporting

    • Maggie Hassan

      93.3%

      1,073

    • Paul Krautmann

      4.7%

      54

    • John Riggieri

      2%

      23

    • Write-ins

      0%

      0

U.S. House - District 1 Race

  • US NH House Dist. 1 – GOP

    1% reporting

    • Matt Mowers

      29.5%

      129

    • Karoline Leavitt

      28.1%

      123

    • Gail Huff Brown

      15.6%

      68

    • Tim Baxter

      14.9%

      65

    • Russell Prescott

      7.1%

      31

    • Mary Maxwell

      1.4%

      6

    • Kevin Rondeau

      1.4%

      6

    • Tom Alciere

      0.7%

      3

    • Mark Kilbane

      0.7%

      3

    • Gilead Towne

      0.7%

      3

    • Write-ins

      0%

      0

  • NH US House Dist. 1 – Dem

    % reporting

    • Chris Pappas

      0%

      0

    • Write-ins

      0%

      0

U.S. House - District 2 Race

  • NH US House Dist. 2 – GOP

    1% reporting

    • George Hansel

      35.9%

      147

    • Robert Burns

      28.1%

      115

    • Lily Tang Williams

      25.2%

      103

    • Dean Poirier

      3.7%

      15

    • Michael Callis

      3.4%

      14

    • Jay Mercer

      2.7%

      11

    • Scott Black

      1%

      4

    • Write-ins

      0%

      0

  • NH US House Dist. 2 – Dem

    % reporting

    • Ann Kuster

      0%

      0

    • Write-ins

      0%

      0

Click here for a complete list voting results in New Hampshire's primary election.

