New Hampshire Primary Election Results 2022: See Who Won Each Race

Election Day is here in New Hampshire as voters cast their votes in the state’s primary election to set the stage for November’s general election.
Several key races line the primary ballot including the state’s gubernatorial race.
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, who was expected to run for a Senate seat, chose to seek re-election for a fourth term. Five other GOP candidates are taking on Sununu at the polls, in which the winner will likely face Democrat state Sen. Tom Sherman – who is running unopposed in the Democratic primary – on the November ballot.
Voters will also choose party nominees in a host of local district races, in addition to the U.S. Senate and House.
Closing times vary at polling locations across the state, but will not shutdown before 7 p.m.
Here's a look at the latest voting results in New Hampshire's primary election, according to NBC News.
Decision 2022
Governor's Race
U.S. Senate Race
U.S. House - District 1 Race
U.S. House - District 2 Race
Click here for a complete list voting results in New Hampshire's primary election.
Get updates on what's happening in New England to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.