75th Primetime Emmy Awards: Who will win?

They're four months late, but the Emmys are finally here.

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Anthony Anderson are starting Monday at 8 p.m. Eastern at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Fox.

Why are the Emmys happening in January?

In short, it’s because of the writers and actors strikes. The original 2023 Primetime Emmys were planned for Sept. 18, but they were postponed in July amid the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes, which have now ended.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The Emmys red carpet has already kicked off with coverage happening now on E!.

The awards celebrate their 75th anniversary with a slightly updated statuette inspired by Halley's Comet. The base will feature a simple '75' inscription. It's one of the few changes to the iconic award since its debut in 1948.

The Emmys recognize writers, actors and all those who contribute to TV excellence between June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023.

List of Emmy nominees, which will be updated in real-time with the winners:

Outstanding Drama Series

“Andor”

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“House of the Dragon”

“The Last of Us”

“Succession”

“The White Lotus”

“Yellowjackets”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters”

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus”

Nicholas Braun, “Succession”

Michael Imperioli, “The White Lotus”

Theo James, “The White Lotus”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Alan Ruck, “Succession”

Will Sharpe, “The White Lotus”

Alexander Skarsgård, “Succession”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Meghann Fahy, “The White Lotus”

Sabrina Impacciatore, “The White Lotus”

Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus”

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”

J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”

Simona Tabasco, “The White Lotus”

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Murray Bartlett, “The Last of Us”

James Cromwell, “Succession”

Lamar Johnson, “The Last of Us”

Arian Moayed, “Succession”

Nick Offerman, “The Last of Us”

Keivonn Montreal Woodard, “The Last of Us”

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Hiam Abbass, “Succession”

Cherry Jones, “Succession”

Melanie Lynskey, “The Last of Us”

Storm Reid, “The Last of Us”

Anna Torv, “The Last of Us”

Harriet Walter, “Succession”

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“The Bear”

“Jury Duty”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

“Wednesday”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”

Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Phil Dunster, “Ted Lasso”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

James Marsden, “Jury Duty”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear” -- Winner

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal, “The Bear”

Luke Kirby, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Nathan Lane, “Only Murders In The Building”

Pedro Pascal, “Saturday Night Live”

Oliver Platt, “The Bear”

Sam Richardson, “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Becky Ann Baker, “Ted Lasso”

Quinta Brunson, “Saturday Night Live”

Taraji P. Henson, “Abbott Elementary”

Judith Light, “Poker Face”

Sarah Niles, “Ted Lasso”

Harriet Walter, “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

“Beef”

“Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

“Daisy Jones and the Six”

“Fleishman Is in Trouble”

“Obi-Wan Kenobi”

Outstanding Television Movie

“Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas”

“Fire Island”

“Hocus Pocus 2”

“Prey”

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”

Kumail Nanjiani, “Welcome to Chippendales”

Evan Peters, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Daniel Radcliffe, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

Michael Shannon, “George & Tammy”

Steven Yeun, “Beef”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Lizzy Caplan, “Fleishman Is In Trouble”

Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy”

Dominique Fishback, “Swarm”

Riley Keough, “Daisy Jones and the Six”

Ali Wong, “Beef”

Kathryn Hahn, “Tiny Beautiful Things”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jesse Plemons, “Love & Death”

Joseph Lee, “Beef”

Murray Bartlett, “Welcome to Chippendales”

Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”

Ray Liotta, “Black Bird”

Richard Jenkins, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Young Mazino, “Beef”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Annaleigh Ashford, “Welcome to Chippendales”

Camila Morrone, “Daisy Jones & The Six”

Claire Danes, “Fleishman Is In Trouble”

Juliette Lewis, “Welcome to Chippendales”

Maria Bello, “Beef”

Merritt Wever, “Tiny Beautiful Things”

Niecy Nash-Betts, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Outstanding Animated Program

“Bob’s Burgers”

“Entergalactic”

“Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal”

“Rick and Morty”

“The Simpsons”

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Julie Andrews, “Queen Charlotte”

Alex Borstein, “Family Guy”

Mel Brooks, “History of the World, Part II”

Wanda Sykes, “Crank Yankers”

Ali Wong, “Tuca & Bertie”

Outstanding Narrator

Mahershala Ali, “Chimp Empire”

Angela Bassett, “Good Night Oppy”

Morgan Freeman, “Our Universe”

Barack Obama, “Working: What We Do Today”

Pedro Pascal, “Patagonia: Life on the Edge of the World”

Outstanding Talk Series

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Late Night with Seth Meyers”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

“The Problem with Jon Stewart”

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

“The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna”

“Chris Rock: Selective Outrage”

“Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodgers Stadium”

The Oscars

The Tonys

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

“Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter”

“John Mulaney: Baby J”

“Lizzo: Live in Concert”

“Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music & Laughter”

“Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would”

“Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer”

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

“The Amazing Race”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Survivor”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

“Antiques Roadshow”

“Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives”

“Love Is Blind”

“Queer Eye”

“Shark Tank”

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

“Indian Matchmaking”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked”

“Selling Sunset”

“Vanderpump Rules”

“Welcome To Wrexham”

Outstanding Game Show

“Family Feud”

“Jeopardy!”

“The Price Is Right”

“That’s My Jam”

“Wheel Of Fortune”

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, “Queer Eye”

Nicole Byer, “Nailed It”

Padma Lakshmi, “Top Chef”

Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, “Baking It”

RuPaul, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Outstanding Host for a Game show

Mayim Bialik, “Jeopardy!”

Steve Harvey, “Family Feud”

Ken Jennings, “Jeopardy!”

Keke Palmer, “Password”

Pat Sajak, “Wheel of Fortune”

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

“Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

“Being Mary Tyler Moore”

“Judy Blume Forever”

“My Transparent Life”

“Pamela, A Love Story”

“Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie”

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

“Dear Mama”

“100 Foot Wave”

“Secrets of the Elephants”

“The 1619 Project”

“The U.S. and the Holocaust”