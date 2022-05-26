Andy Dick

Andy Dick Not Charged in Alleged Sexual Battery Case

The investigation stemming from an alleged incident in Southern California will be deactivated after the reporting victim stopped cooperating, a sheriff’s official said

Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Jade Recovery

The investigation into comedian Andy Dick surrounding a reported sexual battery case in California will be deactivated after the alleged victim stopped cooperating, according to a sheriff’s official.

“The case is not proceeding forward due to the fact that the victim is being uncooperative,” Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Steinle said Thursday.

Dick, 56, was arrested May 11 on suspicion of sexual battery after a man reported a possible sexual assault at a campground in Orange County, officials have said.

Read more at NBCNews.com.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Orange County May 11

Comedian Andy Dick Arrested in Los Angeles Campground on Suspicion of Sex Assault

Andy Dick Aug 7, 2020

Comedian Andy Dick Sues Man Who Punched Him in New Orleans

This article tagged under:

Andy Dick
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us