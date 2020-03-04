coronavirus

Mariah Carey, BTS: Artists Cancel Shows Amid Coronavirus Fears

Other artists who have announced changes in show schedules include Khalid, Green Day and Avril Lavigne.

Mariah Carey announced that she is postponing her March concert in Honolulu to November because of "evolving international travel restrictions" amid the spread of coronavirus, according to NBC News.

"Aloha Hawaii!! I'm so so sad to have to announce that I'm postponing my show to November," Carey wrote. "I was so excited to come back to Hawaii on my 'anniversary month' but evolving international travel restrictions force us to consider everyone's safety and well being."

She added that she is looking forward to her November trip, which will mark the first time she will perform her hit "All I Want for Christmas is You" in Hawaii. She also urged everyone to "stay safe."

Carey is the latest artist to announce she is rescheduling or indefinitely postponing shows. Last month, rapper Khalid postponed his upcoming "Free Spirit World Tour" shows in several Asian countries and Korean pop group BTS cancelled its "BTS Map of the Soul" tour, which was slated to kick off in Seoul, South Korea in April.

Read more at NBC News.com

This article tagged under:

coronavirusMariah CareyBTS
