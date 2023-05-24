Celebrities Pay Tribute to Rock ‘n' Roll Icon Tina Turner

The world learned about the “Queen of Rock 'n' Roll” Tina Turner's death on Wednesday.

It didn't take long for heartwarming messages to flood the internet, honoring the icon and the inspirational life she led for 83 years.

The "What's Love Got to Do With It" singer passed away on Tuesday after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, according to her manager. She became a Swiss citizen a decade ago.

Tributes for the music legend have been pouring in, including from notable celebrities as she garnered so much love as an exceptional entertainer.

Here are what some of her celebrity admirers have been saying about her legendary life:

Heaven has gained an angel.

Rest in Paradise Tina Turner.

Thank you for the inspiration you gave us all. pic.twitter.com/JMxa9kBsmF — Ciara (@ciara) May 24, 2023

I am so, so very sad to hear of the passing of @TinaTurner, the iconic legend who paved the way for so many women in rock music, black and white. She did with great dignity & success what very few would even have dared to do in her time and in that genre of music 🕊 #TinaTurner pic.twitter.com/HrcJj7PltI — Gloria Gaynor (@gloriagaynor) May 24, 2023

A true legend has passed. Tina Turner has died at the age of 83. She was our River Deep and our Mountain High, the Private Dancer in our hearts. She showed us that love really does has everything to do with it, and that we really did need another hero. And she was it. Rest now,… — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 24, 2023

Tina Turner — LEGEND. What a life, what a career, what a comeback, what an impact. I hate doing Twitter RIPs but R I P.



Also — I think “What’s Love Got To Do With It” is one of the best songs ever.



This was one of the great 80s pop culture mergers…https://t.co/jDwWqwnI4n — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) May 24, 2023

Tina would have so much energy during her performances and was a true entertainer. She created the blueprint for other great entertainers like Janet Jackson and Beyoncé and her legacy will continue on through all high-energy performing artists. Cookie and I are praying for her… pic.twitter.com/tFpWfj8clC — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 24, 2023

Shocked. Saddened. Sending condolences to Tina Turner’s family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/FGlQfjxaGh — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) May 24, 2023

Even White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was quick to react to the news, calling it "a massive loss."