Christina Ricci Shares That She Still Sleeps Next to Her 8-Year-Old Son

Christina Ricci is opening up about her children's sleep habits.

The Yellowjackets star, who is mom to Freddie, 8, and Cleo, 9 months, recently reflected on how different the two are when it comes to sleeping.

Speaking about her son's sleep habits, "He screamed himself hoarse and started banging his head against the crib railing," she told People of her experience sleep training Freddie--who she shares with ex-husband James Heerdegen--noting how much easier it was with her daughter.

"The fact that I can put her down in her crib and she just goes to sleep when my 8-year-old still sleeps with me is amazing."

Ricci, who welcomed Cleo with husband Mark Hampton in Dec. 2021, added that after Freddie's reaction to sleeping in a crib, she was curious to see how her daughter would take to it.

"But with Cleo, when we decided to try it and see how she would react to it, she just sort of whined for about seven minutes and then laid down, clutched her little unicorn and went to sleep," she shared. "It was like she was ready and she wanted to do it, and it was right for her."

Recently, Ricci's kids surprised her with a homemade "Congrats on Best Mom" banner when she returned from the 2022 Emmy Awards after losing the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama category to Ozark's Julia Garner. She noted that despite not talking the trophy home, Freddie still considered it a win in his book "because he saw me on live television."

Luckily, there's no sibling rivalry between Freddie and Cleo yet. In fact, Ricci commented that her son is "really helpful" with the baby. "He can help me make a bottle. He can help me in the bathtub with her. It is really great," The Addams Family star said. "There hasn't been a lot of sibling jealousy or anything. That has been a huge relief."