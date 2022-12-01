movies

‘Cocaine Bear': The Upcoming Film Has a New Trailer

The film is based on true events

Black bear
Getty Images

In a newly released trailer, viewers can get a sneak peak of what is set up to be one of the wildest movies of 2023: "Cocaine Bear."

Yes, it is a movie about a bear who eats a ton of cocaine, and then goes berserk.

Believe it or not, the film is actually based on a true story. In 1985, Georgia authorities found a bear who they believed overdosed after eating millions of dollars worth of cocaine that had fallen from a plane.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Although it is unclear what the bear in real life did while on cocaine, the movie adaptation certainly had enough material to run with.

The trailer for the dark comedy thriller shows bear high on cocaine doing dance moves on the ground, attacking humans and even jumping onto a moving ambulance.

The film is also notable as it stars "Goodfellas" and "Field of Dreams" actor Ray Liotta, who died this past year in his sleep.

Entertainment News

outdoor dining Jul 19

6 New England Restaurants Make List of Best Outdoor Dining Options in US

2 hours ago

Prince William and Princess Kate Kick Off Boston Trip

The film is directed by Elizabeth Banks, and also stars Keri Russell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and O'Shea Jackson Jr. It is being distributed by Universal Pictures.

"Cocaine Bear" will be released in theaters on February 24, 2023.

This article tagged under:

moviesElizabeth banksKeri Russelluniversal picturesRay Liotta
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us