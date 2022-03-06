Drake Files for Restraining Order Against ‘Stalker' Who Allegedly Sent Death Threats

Drake is taking legal action against an alleged longtime stalker who reportedly threatened him and his 4-year-old son, Adonis.

On March 3, the rapper filed for a temporary restraining order against Mesha Collins, which bars her from contacting or coming within 100 yards of himself, his child, his parents and his lawyer. He says in the documents, obtained by E! News, that she has been harassing him on and off since 2017, and that he has never met or communicated with her., adding, "Ms. Collins is a stalker. I have no relationship whatsoever with her."

"She has sent messages saying she wishes me dead, and that I should shoot myself and my son with a bullet," Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Graham, stated in the papers. "As a result of Ms. Collins' harassment and obsession with me, I have suffered and continue to suffer emotional distress and am concerned for my safety and that of my family."

In 2017, Collins, 29, was arrested and found guilty of trespassing after breaking into Drake's Los Angeles home.

Last August, she sued the 35-year-old rapper, seeking $4 billion in damages for alleged defamation and invasion of privacy. In a December email to his lawyer, she asked to arrange mediation, adding that she was homeless. He denied her request. The civil complaint was dismissed that month, with the judge noting that Collins "has not demonstrated any of [Drake]'s statements were about [her] or that he used her identity, name, or likeness in his Instagram posts or endorsements," Billboard reported.

During a February hearing, Collins "conceded that she has been arrested three times for trespassing on [Drake]'s property and another five to six times for assaulting or spitting his fans, or otherwise disturbing the peace surrounding" the rapper, according to a court record included in Drake's filing.

In February, Collins herself sought a restraining order against the rapper and was denied for lack of evidence. The rapper's lawyer wrote in the latest filing that he emailed her to ask her to serve him, not the musician, with her papers and to tell her to not attempt to go to Drake's home to serve him directly.

"In response to my email, Collins sent me a series of extremely disturbing emails," the attorney wrote, "threatening not only Mr. Graham, but also his son and myself. In these messages, she expresses her desire that Mr. Graham die and that I get what I 'deserve.'"

He added, "It is clear that Collins's behavior and obsession with Graham is escalating, and I am very concerned by the contents of these messages which I believe necessitate the entry of a restraining order against her."