Valentine's Day

Goodbye, Lara Jean: Why ‘To All The Boys Always and Forever' Is Perfect This Valentine's Day

All three installments are available now on Netflix

Getty Images

Looking for a romantic movie to warm you up this Valentine's Day weekend?

The third and final installment of the 'To All The Boys' franchise is now available to stream on Netflix.

Snuggle up on the couch with the one you love to watch "To All the Boys Always and Forever" this weekend as it's now Lara Jean Covey's senior year in high school. She's just returned from a family trip to Korea and is thinking about college without Peter, her longtime love. Covey is played by 22-year-old actress Lana Condor.

Entertainment News

Ashley Judd 2 hours ago

Ashley Judd Is Hospitalized After Suffering ‘Massive Catastrophic' Leg Injury

Ludacris 5 hours ago

Ludacris Is Cooking in the Kitchen on New Streaming Show

The movie follows "To All the Boys P.S. I Still Love You" from 2020 and "To All the Boys I've Loved Before," which was released in 2018.

All three films are rated PG-14.

This article tagged under:

Valentine's DayNetflixEntertainment
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us