Harry Styles Says He Is ‘Devastated' After Copenhagen Shooting, Canceled Concert

Harry Styles is "heartbroken" following a shooting at a Copenhagen mall in Denmark that left three people dead.

"I’m heartbroken along with the people of Copenhagen," the 28-year-old "As It Was" singer tweeted on Sunday. "I adore this city. The people are so warm and full of love."

"I’m devastated for the victims, their families, and everyone hurting," he added. "I’m sorry we couldn’t be together. Please look after each other."

On Sunday, Denmark police shut down the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, where Styles was scheduled to perform as part of his "Love On Tour" fest, a spokesperson for Styles confirmed to TODAY.

As previously reported by NBC News, a 22-year-old Danish man, whose name is not publicly known, was arrested after opening fire in the mall and killing three people while injuring several others.

"My thoughts go to the wounded, relatives and others affected after this completely meaningless and terrible act,” Justice Minister Mattias Tesfaye said in a Monday press conference.

"We do not yet know the motive behind it, but I can assure you that the authorities are making every effort to get to the bottom of this matter so that the person or persons responsible can be prosecuted," he added.

NBC News reported that two 17-year-olds, a male and a female, along with a 47-year-old Russian man were victims, per police inspector Søren Thomassen.

The injured include two female Danes and two Swedes, ranging in age from 16 to 50.

According to his website, Styles is scheduled to perform next on Tuesday in Paris, France.

