Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart and Nick Jonas to Help Out Show ‘Regular Heroes’

The comedian and musician will both make special guest appearances on the eight-episode docuseries

By Mark Kennedy

1157029680
Dylan Robinson/Newspix/Getty Images

The new Amazon series about everyday people who are making an impact in the fight against the coronavirus is getting an assist of its own — from Kevin Hart and Nick Jonas.

The comedian and musician will both make special guest appearances on the eight-episode docuseries “Regular Heroes,” offering encouragement and donations.

The series premiered on Amazon Prime Video on May 8 and new episodes will be available every Friday through June 26. Alicia Keys was part of the premiere episode.

Entertainment News

common 23 mins ago

Common’s #WeMatterToo Push Urges Jail Releases Amid Virus

Michael Jackson 26 mins ago

Michael Jackson Musical Postpones Its Broadway Debut

Friday's episode will feature a New York City deli owner, a science teacher in Washington, D.C., and a New Jersey zookeeper. Future episodes will feature a reverend in Los Angeles, a truck operator in Virginia and a medic in New York.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Kevin HartNick Jonas
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us