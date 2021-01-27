Kristen Stewart is Unrecognizable as Princess Diana in 1st Look at New Movie

Get ready to do a double take!

The first photo from the upcoming Princess Diana biopic “Spencer” is out, and it offers a sneak peek of leading lady Kristen Stewart styled as the late royal — and the resemblance is uncanny.

Yes, that’s really the “Twilight Saga” star channeling the woman who came to be known as the "People’s Princess" to perfection, wearing a bold red coat and a black hat with a veil, as well as Diana’s signature short blond hair.

Stewart fans and royal watchers alike are no doubt eager to see more from the film that’s set to cover one all-important weekend in Diana’s life. But that could take some time. Director Pablo Larraín’s “Spencer” just started filming this month, and there’s no release set so far.

When the film does hit theaters or streaming services, viewers will see the story of the Princess of Wales during one of her last trips to the queen’s Sandringham estate for Christmas in the early 1990s. In particular, it’s the period in which she decided that her marriage to Prince Charles was nearly over.

"'Spencer' is a dive inside an emotional imagining of who Diana was at a pivotal turning point in her life,” Stewart told Deadline. “It is a physical assertion of the sum of her parts, which starts with her given name; Spencer. It is a harrowing effort for her to return to herself, as Diana strives to hold onto what the name Spencer means to her."

Diana and Prince Charles married in 1981 and separated in 1992, before divorcing in 1996. Just one year after their divorce was finalized, Diana died from injuries she suffered in a car crash in Paris.

Stewart’s portrayal of Diana follows English actor Emma Corrin’s captivating performance on season four of the Netflix drama “The Crown.” But while Stewart and Corrin both captured Diana’s look, it remains to be seen if the Los Angeles-born Stewart can capture her sound.

“The accent is intimidating as all hell because people know that voice, and it’s so, so distinct and particular,” Stewart told InStyle last October.

